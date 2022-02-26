Germany backs Russia SWIFT restrictions, allies send Ukraine more weapons
Published
The U.S. and allies plan to limit Russia's financial capabilities, while Germany and the U.S. said they will deliver fresh munitions to Ukraine.
#allies
Published
The U.S. and allies plan to limit Russia's financial capabilities, while Germany and the U.S. said they will deliver fresh munitions to Ukraine.
#allies
Watch VideoThe United States, European Union and United Kingdom on Saturday agreed to block "selected' Russian banks from the SWIFT..
Watch VideoWith a military intervention in Ukraine off the table, and countries around the world looking to heap more financial..