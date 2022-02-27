North Korea Fires Suspected Missile Into Sea
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired a suspected missile into the sea off of its eastern coast.Full Article
Despite sanctions, North Korea has been steadily ramping up missile tests, firing a record number of weapons last month.
Experts believe the North is trying to perfect its weapon technology and pressure the US to drop sanctions