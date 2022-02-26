Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich hands direct control of club to trustees amid Russia's Ukraine invasion
Published
The news comes a day before Chelsea's League Cup final match against Liverpool
#romanabramovich #chelseafc #leaguecup
Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich has sensationally given up control of the football club amid the Russian invasion of..
Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich is handing over the "stewardship and care" of the Premier League club to the trustees of..