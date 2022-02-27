North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea off its eastern coast
Experts believe the North is trying to perfect its weapon technology and pressure the US to drop sanctions
Sunday's launch came less than two weeks ahead of a pivotal March 9 presidential election in South Korea.