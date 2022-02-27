Ukraine rejects Russia's proposal to start talks in Belarus
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Russia's proposal to start negotiations on the territory of Belarus, RIA Novosti reports. According to Zelensky, negotiations in Minsk are impossible. "Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku — we all offered this to the Russian side. Any other city suits us. In a country, from the territory of which no rockets are being launched," the Ukrainian president said.Full Article