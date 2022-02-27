Islam Makhachev deserves a title shot after stopping Bobby Green in first round
Published
Makhachev has now won 10 in a row, finished four in a row and improved his overall record to 22-1.
#titleshot #islammakhachev #bobbygreen
Published
Makhachev has now won 10 in a row, finished four in a row and improved his overall record to 22-1.
#titleshot #islammakhachev #bobbygreen
Islam Makhachev dominated Bobby Green in a first-round TKO victory Saturday night, stamping himself as the next UFC light..
Islam Makhachev dominated Bobby Green in a first-round TKO victory Saturday night, stamping himself as the next UFC light..