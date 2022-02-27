Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Ukraine president leads embattled nation in fight against Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the 44-year-old former comedian who became president of Ukraine in 2019 has led the nation's fight against Russian invasion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine is ready for peace talks, but not in Moscow’s preferred venue of Belarus...
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered a number of locations where he would be prepared to meet