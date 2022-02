Anfield South is ready, as is Liverpool as they meet Chelsea today looking to clinch their record ninth League Cup! We’re live to bring you the latest. Kickoff at Wembley is 4.30pm , the...



#mendy #anfieldsouth #stuartattwell #joannadurkan_amp #kickoff #azpilicueta #tweetingthisisanfield #referee #wembley #joannadurkan