New York to lift statewide school mask mandate by March 2
Published
New York Gov Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that the statewide masking requirement in schools will be lifted by March 2. In a briefing held in Albany, the Democrat…Full Article
Published
New York Gov Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that the statewide masking requirement in schools will be lifted by March 2. In a briefing held in Albany, the Democrat…Full Article
Here's the latest for Sunday, February 27: Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert; Kyiv's mayor says Russian troops nearing and..
Mask mandates in public schools across New York will be lifted this Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday — and she feels..