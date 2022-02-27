NYS lifting indoor school mask mandate March 2 - WIVB.com
The indoor mask mandate issued by the state will be ended effective Wednesday, Gov Kathy Hochul announced Sunday.
#nys #kathyhochul
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that the statewide masking requirement in schools will be lifted..
New Jersey and Delaware , To End School Mask Mandates.
CNN reports that both New Jersey
and Delaware have set timelines..