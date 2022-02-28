Amid Russian invasion, Ukraine to get fighter jets from European Union
Published
The European Union has said that they will be providing Ukraine with fighter jets amid the current conflict with Ukraine.Full Article
Published
The European Union has said that they will be providing Ukraine with fighter jets amid the current conflict with Ukraine.Full Article
Sanctions Could Cripple , Russian Economy.
CNN reports as the invasion of Ukraine continues, Russian officials are hoping to..
This year in 2022, Russia invades Ukraine and starts a war. However, Russia’s Ukraine Invasion Will Cost the West, but It Will..