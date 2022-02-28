Ruble Dives, Stocks Sink As West Tightens Russia Sanctions
Ruble reached the record low of less than 1 U.S. cent Monday, as Western nations pile on sanctions removing some Russian banks from SWIFT.Full Article
The ruble plunged 26% to a record low of less than 1 U.S. cent on Monday after Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against..