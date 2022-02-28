Russian Army continues suffering losses in Ukraine

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the Russian Armed Forces have suffered forces during the special operation in Ukraine. There are dead and wounded among the Russian military men, but the losses of the Ukrainian army and nationalist groups are higher, the ministry said. "The Russian military personnel are demonstrating courage and heroism in the course of their combat missions. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded comrades," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday, February 27. "However, our losses are many times smaller than the losses both among the destroyed nationalists, and the servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces," he said.