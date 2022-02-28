Putin indifferent to personal sanction

When commenting about the sanctions that were imposed against President Putin directly after the beginning of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Peskov said: "He is indifferent about them. They (documents on the imposition of sanctions. — ed.) contain absurd provisions on assets and so on, but everyone knows that the president does not have any assets, other than those that he declares every year — a [car] trailer and an apartment,” said Peskov. The decision to impose sanctions against the president of the Russian Federation is absurd and will not lead to a solution to the problems, he added.

