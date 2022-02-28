Trump wins CPAC 2024 straw poll, DeSantis is second but more than 30 points behind
Published
DeSantis dominated without Trump on the ballot, winning 61% of the attendees, including two-thirds of Trump supporters.
#cpac #desantis #attendees #trump
Published
DeSantis dominated without Trump on the ballot, winning 61% of the attendees, including two-thirds of Trump supporters.
#cpac #desantis #attendees #trump
CPAC Straw Poll Shows Donald Trump , Favored for Republican Presidential Nomination.
CBS News reports a straw poll at this..
Watch VideoThe Republican Party's leading conservatives have spent several days in Florida focused on the issues they believe will..