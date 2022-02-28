US governors order state-run liquor stores to stop selling Russian vodka
Published
Governors of Ohio, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Utah say symbolic move shows support for Ukraine
#ukrainegovernors #vodkagovernors #liquorstores #newhampshire
Published
Governors of Ohio, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Utah say symbolic move shows support for Ukraine
#ukrainegovernors #vodkagovernors #liquorstores #newhampshire
The governors of a handful of US states have ordered government-run liquor stores to stop selling Russian-made vodka and distilled..