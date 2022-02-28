Pfizer Covid vaccine may not protect against infection in kids
Published
Researchers found that the vaccine’s effectiveness dropped to 12 percent from 68 percent amid the omicron surge.
#pfizer
Published
Researchers found that the vaccine’s effectiveness dropped to 12 percent from 68 percent amid the omicron surge.
#pfizer
Pfizer Vaccine’s Protection Against COVID , Is Short-Lived in Children Ages 5–11, Study Says.
A new study, published in..
New data from New York state shows the effectiveness of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 dropped from 68 percent in..