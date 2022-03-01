Warner Bros. Pulls ‘The Batman’ Russia Release
The move comes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with WarnerMedia saying in a statement, "We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy."
The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:
Affected films include “The Batman” from Warner and “Turning Red” from Disney-Pixar.
Warner Bros. Pictures will not be releasing The Batman in Russia at this time. The decision comes just days before the film was set..