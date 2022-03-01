Russian billionaire Fridman says: Ukraine war should stop
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman said on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine was a tragedy and that it should stop.
Mikhail Fridman is one of the gilded handful of super-rich Russians who find themselves under scrutiny following the invasion of..
"I do not make political statements, I am a businessman with responsibilities to my many thousands of employees in Russia and..