Hollywood Halts Releases In Russia, Including 'The Batman'

Watch VideoWarner Bros. is halting the release of "The Batman" in Russia, just days before it was to open in theaters there, as Hollywood moved to cease distribution plans in the country following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
