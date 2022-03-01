Watch VideoAll 31 member countries of the International Energy Agency have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves — half of that from the United States — "to send a strong message to oil markets" that there will be "no shortfall in supplies" after Russia invaded Ukraine, the group said...Full Article
Nations Agree To Release 60M Barrels Of Oil Amid Russian War
