Three Historical Lessons from 2022 Russia-Ukraine Crisis

The current Russia-Ukraine crisis in 2022 gives three historical lessons which do not fit in the two opposing (pro-Western vs. pro-Russian) narratives often found in mainstream mass media around the world. 1st Lesson: Pushing Too Far by one Side Risks a Violent Reaction from the Other Side The first lesson is that when a major power (or power bloc) pushes too far for its imperial goals against a rival power (or power bloc), there is the high risk of a violent reaction from the latter in due time. Historically, the fall of the Soviet Union in the 1990s resulted in the (temporary) "unipolar moment” for the U. S., with its "end of history” hubris after the end of the Cold War. This resulted in the domino effect to absorb many ex-Soviet allies and republics by the Western alliance, as new members of NATO and/or the EU.