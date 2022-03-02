MLB lockout: Five takeaways as Rob Manfred cancels regular season games after owners, MLBPA fail to reach deal

MLB lockout: Five takeaways as Rob Manfred cancels regular season games after owners, MLBPA fail to reach deal

Upworthy

Published

For the first time in 27 years, baseball is losing regular season games due to a work stoppage

#seasongames #robmanfred #mlbpa

Full Article