5 killed in Sacramento County church shooting identified, officials say
All five people killed on Monday after a church shooting in the Arden area of Sacramento County have been identified.
Watch VideoA man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the girls Monday..
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was a "domestic violence incident."
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the gunman shot and killed his three children before shooting and killing himself...