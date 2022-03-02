President Biden Vows To Check Russian Aggression, Fight Inflation

Watch VideoAddressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
President Biden declared that he and all members of Congress,...
