Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, US President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night local time to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring US inflation and deal with the fading...Full Article
Joe Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation in State of the Union speech
