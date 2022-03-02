2022 Texas primary election: Live updates
Published
Texans headed to the polls as the state kicked off the first primary of the the 2022 midterm election season. Follow here for live updates, results and news.
#texans #primaryelection
Published
Texans headed to the polls as the state kicked off the first primary of the the 2022 midterm election season. Follow here for live updates, results and news.
#texans #primaryelection
The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio Stations across the country with continued analysis of the Crisis in Ukraine and the..