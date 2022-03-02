FactChecking Biden’s State of the Union Address
FactCheck.org0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The Biden SOTU
Rumble
President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening will deliver his first State of the Union address as his administration struggles to combat..
Biden vows to halt Russia in Ukraine: 'Freedom will always triumph over tyranny'
euronews (in English)
Advertisement
More coverage
Lankford Reacts to Biden's State of the Union Address
Rumble
On March 1, 2022, Senator James Lankford (R-OK) reacted to President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address.