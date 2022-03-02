Joe Biden State of the Union Address: Strategy vs. Inflation, Vladimir Putin Warning, and 3 Key Highlights
Published
United States President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address on Tuesday with a major focus on the Russian-Ukraine crisis, trumpeting a unified answer of the US and its allies to Moscow's aggression against the Eastern European nation. He also laid out measures on addressing pressing economic issues and announced that America has begun moving on from the COVID-19 pandemic.Full Article