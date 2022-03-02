Chelsea for sale as pressure grows on owner Roman Abramovich - sources
Roman Abramovich is willing to listen to offers for Chelsea as pressure grows over his ownership, sources have told ESPN.
#romanabramovich
The owner has again been named in parliament as a Russian businessman
Abramovich has owned Chelsea since 2003, funding 18 trophy wins in that time, but his spell as owner of the Blues could soon be up..
Chelsea have enjoyed an unrivalled period of success across Roman Abramovich’s near two decades as owner at Stamford Bridge. From..