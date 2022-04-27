Mysterious Explosions Throughout Russia, Belgorod Ammunition Depot on Fire
Blasts were reported in three Russian provinces bordering Ukraine in the early hours of Wednesday.
Watch VideoRussia opened a new front in its war in Ukraine on Wednesday, cutting NATO members Poland and Bulgaria off from its gas,..
The region's governor said an ammunition depot was on fire near the local village of Staraya Nelidovka.