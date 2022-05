After the Grizzlies' Game 6 clincher over the Timberwolves on Friday, the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs is set. Bad news in the East: Khris Middleton is out for No. 3 Milwaukee's series...



#game1 #sixers #grizzlies #celtics #khrismiddleton #timberwolves #conferencefinals #suns #clincher #miamiheat