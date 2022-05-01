Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano in Tweets: Pros react to Katie Taylor’s split decision over Amanda Serrano
Published
Twitter had a lot to say following Katie Taylor’s historic victory over Amanda Serrano.
#amandaserrano #katietaylor
Published
Twitter had a lot to say following Katie Taylor’s historic victory over Amanda Serrano.
#amandaserrano #katietaylor
Jake Paul felt his fighter Amanda Serrano had done enough to claim victory in her blockbuster bout with Katie Taylor, claiming the..
Ireland's Katie Taylor retained her undisputed lightweight world championship with a split decision win over Puerto Rican Amanda..