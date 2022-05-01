US President Joe Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at White House Correspondents' Dinner

US President Joe Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at White House Correspondents' Dinner

New Zealand Herald

Published

The White House press corps' annual gala returned Saturday night (local time) along with the roasting of Washington, the journalists who cover it and the man at the helm: US President Joe Biden.The White House Correspondents' Association...

Full Article