Russia-Ukraine war: Civilians evacuate Mariupol’s Azovstal plant
Civilians brought out of Azovstal after a night of heavy Russian attacks on the last Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol.
Watch VideoA long-awaited effort to evacuate people from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was underway Sunday, the..
DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SUNDAY, 1 MAY 2022, 17:45 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that the evacuation of civilians from the..