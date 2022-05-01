Woman rescued 50 hours after China building collapse
Published
A woman was rescued Sunday from the rubble of a building in central China more than 50 hours after it collapsed, leaving dozens trapped or missing, state media said.Full Article
Watch VideoChinese police arrested a building owner and eight other people Sunday, two days after the structure collapsed, leaving..