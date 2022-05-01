Amazon, Union Face Off In A Rematch Election In New York

Watch VideoAmazon and the nascent group that successfully organized the company's first-ever U.S. union are headed for a rematch Monday, when a federal labor board will tally votes cast by warehouse workers in yet another election on Staten Island.
A second labor win could give workers in other Amazon facilities — and at...
