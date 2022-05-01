Speaker Pelosi meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv during unannounced visit
Published
Pelosi and other congress members met with Ukraine's president during a visit to the country's embattled capital, Kyiv.
Published
Pelosi and other congress members met with Ukraine's president during a visit to the country's embattled capital, Kyiv.
Watch VideoA U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the courage of the Ukrainian people in remarks..
House of Representatives leader Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official to visit Ukraine. Civilian evacuations from..