Ricardo Alarcón, Castro Confidant And Top Cuban Envoy, Dies

Watch VideoRicardo Alarcón, who was for years the head of Cuba's parliament and one of the country's most prominent diplomats, has died in Havana, authorities in Cuba said Sunday. He was 84 years old.
Alarcón was the trusted adviser to Fidel Castro, and his brother and successor Raúl, for decades and was a key negotiator in...
Watch VideoRicardo Alarcón, who was for years the head of Cuba's parliament and one of the country's most prominent diplomats, has died in Havana, authorities in Cuba said Sunday. He was 84 years old.