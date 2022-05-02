2 More People Rescued 50 Hours After China Building Collapse

Watch VideoTwo people were rescued Sunday from the rubble of a building in central China more than 50 hours after it collapsed, leaving dozens trapped or missing, state media said.
Separately, police arrested nine people including the building owner on suspicion of causing a major liability accident, the official Xinhua News...
