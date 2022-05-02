Judge upholds Jan. 6 committee subpoena for RNC records
U.S. District Court Judge Tim Kelly said the select committee had demonstrated its need for the party’s data on its fundraising emails.
A US federal judge has dismissed a request by the Republican National Committee to block a subpoena asking its email vendor to..