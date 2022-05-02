Mariupol citizens evacuated including more than 100 from Azovstal power plant
Russian shelling of the steel plant in Mariupol resumed after brief evacuation of over 100 citizens.
Watch VideoUkrainian forces fought Saturday to hold off a Russian advance in their country's south and east, where the Kremlin is..
