100-year-old man breaks Guinness World Record for working at same company for 84 years
Published
In January, Walter Orthmann celebrated 84 years at a textile company in Brazil, the longest tenure ever, according to Guinness World Records.
Published
In January, Walter Orthmann celebrated 84 years at a textile company in Brazil, the longest tenure ever, according to Guinness World Records.
Elon Musk , Set to Collect $23B , Tesla Bonus.
According to 'The Guardian,' Elon Musk
is set to collect a $23-billion..
On 17 January 1938, Orthmann started work as a shipping assistant when he was fifteen years old.