The first civilians evacuated from the bombed-out steel plant that has become the last stronghold of Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol have slowly made their way toward safety, as others who managed to escape the city described terrifying...Full Article
Russia-Ukraine war: First civilians leave Mariupol steel plant, hundreds remain
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia storms Mariupol plant as some evacuees reach safety
New Zealand Herald
Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill containing the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders..
Advertisement
More coverage
Ukraine war: Russia resumes attack on Mariupol steel plant after evacuations, says Ukraine commander
euronews
"The enemy is continuing to fire on the plant, including buildings where civilians are hiding," said a commander from Ukraine's..
-
US official: Russia plans to annex parts of eastern Ukraine
SeattlePI.com
-
Russia pounds Mariupol after first evacuation
USATODAY.com
-
Russia's war in Ukraine: Live Updates
Upworthy
-
First Civilians Leave Mariupol Steel Plant As Hundreds Remain
Huffington Post