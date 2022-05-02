Met Gala 2022 Live Updates: Highlights from the Red Carpet
Published
Get by the minute updates from the Met Gala 2022 red carpet and inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2022 exhibition.
#metropolitanmuseumofart #metgala #redcarpetget
Published
Get by the minute updates from the Met Gala 2022 red carpet and inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2022 exhibition.
#metropolitanmuseumofart #metgala #redcarpetget
The biggest fancy-dress party of the year is back. Follow our live coverage as celebrities and designers deliver their best..