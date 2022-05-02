Amazon Workers In NYC Reject Union In A Reversal Of Fortune

Watch VideoAmazon workers at a warehouse on Staten Island overwhelmingly rejected a union bid on Monday, dealing a blow to organizers who last month pulled off the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history.
This time around, warehouse workers cast 618 votes — or about 62% — against the union,...
