A body inside a barrel was found over the weekend on the newly exposed bottom of Nevada's Lake Mead as drought depletes one of the largest US reservoirs — and officials predicted the discovery could be just the first of more grim...Full Article
Body in barrel exposed as level of Nevada's Lake Mead drops
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
A barrel containing a body was exposed as the level of Nevada's Lake Mead drops
Police predict that as the water level drops because of drought, more bodies will be found.
NPR