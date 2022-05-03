Kim Kardashian Wears Iconic Marilyn Monroe Dress To Met Gala with Blonde Hair
Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to the Met Gala.
#kimkardashian #metgala
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spoke with La La Anthony on the Met Gala red carpet about Kim wearing the famous dress Marilyn..
The Skims founder couldn't alter the gown in any way, and told Vogue she ditched her normal body makeup for the 2022 Met Gala.