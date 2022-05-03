Support For Trump Takes Center Stage In Crowded Ohio Senate Primary

Support For Trump Takes Center Stage In Crowded Ohio Senate Primary

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoIn Ohio, it's an all-out sprint to the finish line. The Republican U.S. Senate race in the Buckeye State will be the first test of former President Trump's power as a kingmaker in 2022.

Surging in the polls is venture capitalist and bestselling author of the book "Hillbilly Elegy" JD Vance. He propelled to the front...

Full Article