President Joe Biden has blasted a "radical" draft Supreme Court opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half-century and warned that other rights including same-sex marriage...Full Article
Roe v Wade abortion rights: Biden blasts 'radical' draft, warns other rights at risk
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
-
Biden: 'Radical' draft threatens 'range of rights'
USATODAY.com
-
Live updates | Biden calls court's abortion draft 'radical'
SeattlePI.com